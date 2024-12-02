Welcome to Berry Field

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/946322" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air National Guard video shows footage from the last few years of the 1-230th Assault Helicopter battalion and the 118th Wing in Nashville, Tennessee, June 7, 2024. The video was made to showcase the skills and missions of the Berry Field base and its potential effect and benefits to the Smyrna economy. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Xaviera Stevens.)