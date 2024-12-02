Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Welcome to Berry Field

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Xaviera Stevens 

    118th Wing, Tennessee Air National Guard

    A U.S. Air National Guard video shows recent footage of the 1-230th Assault Helicopter battalion and the 118th Wing in Nashville, Tennessee, June 7, 2024. The video was made to showcase the skills and missions at Berry Field Air National Guard Base to distinguished visitors. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Xaviera Stevens)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2024
    Date Posted: 12.10.2024 14:31
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 946320
    VIRIN: 240607-Z-CG070-2002
    Filename: DOD_110726221
    Length: 00:04:02
    Location: NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Welcome to Berry Field, by SrA Xaviera Stevens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    aerial
    ANG
    cyber
    air force
    Intelligence
    ARNG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download