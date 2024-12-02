I am the flag of the United States of America

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air National Guard Chief Master Sgt. Joseph Violette, 118th Wing Mission Support Group senior enlisted leader, gives the U.S. flag speech in Nashville, Tennessee, June 13, 2024. The flag video, with overlaid b-roll and photos, went over the history of the U.S. flag and was created for educational and moral purposes as well as to honor those who have served in the U.S. military. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Xaviera Stevens.)