    I am the flag of the United States of America

    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Xaviera Stevens 

    118th Wing, Tennessee Air National Guard

    U.S. Air National Guard Chief Master Sgt. Joseph Violette, 118th Wing Mission Support Group senior enlisted leader, gives the U.S. flag speech in Nashville, Tennessee, June 13, 2024. The flag video, with overlaid b-roll and photos, went over the history of the U.S. flag and was created for educational and moral purposes as well as to honor those who have served in the U.S. military. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Xaviera Stevens.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2024
    Date Posted: 12.10.2024 12:56
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 946310
    VIRIN: 240613-Z-CG070-2001
    Filename: DOD_110725932
    Length: 00:06:09
    Location: NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, I am the flag of the United States of America, by SrA Xaviera Stevens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Veterans
    flag day
    monologue
    American Flag Journey
    educaiton
    History & Heritage

