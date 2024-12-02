Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailor's Creed

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2024

    Video by Jessica Nilsson 

    Navy Supply Corps School

    Sept. 6, 2024, Newport, Rhode Island. B-roll of Navy Supply Corps School students reciting the Sailor's Creed as part of weekly Quarters. Reciting the Sailor's Creed weekly reminds and reinforces the reasons why they joined the Navy and allows them to recommit to the mission.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.06.2024
    Date Posted: 12.10.2024 11:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 946299
    VIRIN: 240906-N-JF993-1960
    PIN: 09062024
    Filename: DOD_110725804
    Length: 00:00:16
    Location: NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailor's Creed, by Jessica Nilsson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Naval Education and Training Command
    Navy Supply Corps School
    U.S. Navy
    Naval Education and Training Command (NETC)
    Sailor's Creed

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download