Sept. 6, 2024, Newport, Rhode Island. B-roll of Navy Supply Corps School students reciting the Sailor's Creed as part of weekly Quarters. Reciting the Sailor's Creed weekly reminds and reinforces the reasons why they joined the Navy and allows them to recommit to the mission.
|09.06.2024
|12.10.2024 11:11
|B-Roll
|946299
|240906-N-JF993-1960
|09062024
|DOD_110725804
|00:00:16
|NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, US
|0
|0
