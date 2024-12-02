Soldiers from the 216th Military Police Company Wish Friends and Family Happy Holidays

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Spc. Tristian Thrower, assigned to the 216th Military Police Company, 871st Troop Command Battalion, Arkansas National Guard, wishes their friends and family in Arkansas, a happy holiday back home while deployed to Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, Dec. 9, 2024. Soldiers from the 817st Troop Command Battalion are stationed throughout Europe to support Operation European Assure Deter and Reinforce. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt Kourtney Nunnery)