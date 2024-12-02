video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers and members of the NATO multinational battlegroup attend a Christmas tree lighting event hosted by U.S. Army Garrison (USAG) Black Sea and the Morale, Recreation, and Welfare (MWR) program, Novo Sevo Training Area, Dec. 6, 2024. The event featured Bulgarian food and craft vendors, Bulgarian folklore dance performances, and games hosted by the MWR program to kick off the holiday season. The celebration of Christmas with multi-national service members reflects the continued building and strengthening of relationships with our NATO Allies and partners. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Kyle Kimble)