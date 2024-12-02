Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Soldiers and Members of The NATO Multinational Battlegroup Attend a Christmas Tree Lighting Event

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NOVO SOVO TRAINING AREA, BULGARIA

    12.06.2024

    Video by Pfc. Kyle Kimble 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers and members of the NATO multinational battlegroup attend a Christmas tree lighting event hosted by U.S. Army Garrison (USAG) Black Sea and the Morale, Recreation, and Welfare (MWR) program, Novo Sevo Training Area, Dec. 6, 2024. The event featured Bulgarian food and craft vendors, Bulgarian folklore dance performances, and games hosted by the MWR program to kick off the holiday season. The celebration of Christmas with multi-national service members reflects the continued building and strengthening of relationships with our NATO Allies and partners. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Kyle Kimble)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Date Posted: 12.10.2024 12:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 946275
    VIRIN: 241206-A-RE759-1002
    Filename: DOD_110725657
    Length: 00:00:22
    Location: NOVO SOVO TRAINING AREA, BG

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Soldiers and Members of The NATO Multinational Battlegroup Attend a Christmas Tree Lighting Event, by PFC Kyle Kimble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Bulgaria
    NSTA
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps
    U.S. Army Europe-Africa
    USAG Black Sea

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download