U.S. Soldiers and members of the NATO multinational battlegroup attend a Christmas tree lighting event hosted by U.S. Army Garrison (USAG) Black Sea and the Morale, Recreation, and Welfare (MWR) program, Novo Sevo Training Area, Dec. 6, 2024. The event featured Bulgarian food and craft vendors, Bulgarian folklore dance performances, and games hosted by the MWR program to kick off the holiday season. The celebration of Christmas with multi-national service members reflects the continued building and strengthening of relationships with our NATO Allies and partners. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Kyle Kimble)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2024 12:39
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|946275
|VIRIN:
|241206-A-RE759-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110725657
|Length:
|00:00:22
|Location:
|NOVO SOVO TRAINING AREA, BG
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Soldiers and Members of The NATO Multinational Battlegroup Attend a Christmas Tree Lighting Event, by PFC Kyle Kimble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.