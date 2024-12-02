U.S. Army Spc. Kimberly Kendrix, assigned to the 216th Military Police Company, 871st Troop Command Battalion, Arkansas National Guard, wishes their friends and family in Ashdown, Arkansas, a happy holiday back home while deployed to Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, Dec. 9, 2024. Soldiers from the 817st Troop Command Battalion are stationed throughout Europe to support Operation European Assure Deter and Reinforce. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt Kourtney Nunnery)
|12.09.2024
|12.10.2024 12:38
|Greetings
|946273
|241209-A-WB532-6620
|DOD_110725654
|00:00:10
|RO
|ASHDOWN, ARKANSAS, US
|LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US
|0
|0
This work, Soldiers assigned to 216th Military Police Company Wish Friends and Family Happy Holidays, by SGT Kourtney Nunnery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
