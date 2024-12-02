Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers assigned to 216th Military Police Company Wish Friends and Family Happy Holidays

    ROMANIA

    12.09.2024

    Video by Sgt. Kourtney Nunnery 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Spc. Jason Williams, assigned to the 216th Military Police Company, 871st Troop Command Battalion, Arkansas National Guard, wishes their friends and family in Jonesboro, Arkansas, a happy holiday back home while deployed to Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, Dec. 9, 2024. Soldiers from the 817st Troop Command Battalion are stationed throughout Europe to support Operation European Assure Deter and Reinforce. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt Kourtney Nunnery)

    Date Taken: 12.09.2024
    Date Posted: 12.10.2024 12:38
    Category: Greetings
    Location: RO
    Hometown: JONESBORO, ARKANSAS, US
    Hometown: LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US

    Romania
    Holiday
    Holiday Season
    Arkansas National Guard
    Military Police
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps

