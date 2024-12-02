Your ride arriving now: Maxwell AFB strikes agreement with Uber

Maxwell Air Force Base officials announced Dec. 10, 2024, that they have reached an agreement with the ride-share service, Uber, to operate on base at Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala. and at Gunter Annex. Anyone with access to either installation now has the option to use the ride-hailing app to request a ride, and drivers who have already passed rigorous security vetting for base access will be able to answer the call. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Master Sgt. Richard P. Ebensberger)
