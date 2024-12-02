Your ride arriving now: Maxwell AFB strikes agreement with Uber

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Maxwell Air Force Base officials announced Dec. 10, 2024, that they have reached an agreement with the ride-share service, Uber, to operate on base at Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala. and at Gunter Annex. Anyone with access to either installation now has the option to use the ride-hailing app to request a ride, and drivers who have already passed rigorous security vetting for base access will be able to answer the call. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Master Sgt. Richard P. Ebensberger)