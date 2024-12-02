Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Your ride arriving now: Maxwell AFB strikes agreement with Uber

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2024

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Richard Ebensberger 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Maxwell Air Force Base officials announced Dec. 10, 2024, that they have reached an agreement with the ride-share service, Uber, to operate on base at Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala. and at Gunter Annex. Anyone with access to either installation now has the option to use the ride-hailing app to request a ride, and drivers who have already passed rigorous security vetting for base access will be able to answer the call. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Master Sgt. Richard P. Ebensberger)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2024
    Date Posted: 12.10.2024 09:31
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 946255
    VIRIN: 241210-F-LP948-1001
    Filename: DOD_110725576
    Length: 00:00:07
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Your ride arriving now: Maxwell AFB strikes agreement with Uber, by SMSgt Richard Ebensberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Your ride arriving now: Maxwell AFB strikes agreement with Uber

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Maxwell AFB
    Uber
    ride-share

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download