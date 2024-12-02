Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: Drone footage of John P. Murtha Locks and Dam

    PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2024

    Video by Michel Sauret    

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    Aerial B-Roll footage of the newly-finished lock chamber at the John P. Murtha Locks and Dam in Monessen, Pennsylvania. Before the renaming, the facility was commonly known as the Charleroi Locks and Dam and officially named the Monongahela River Locks and Dam 4. The lock required 20 years of construction for a modernized chamber measuring 720 feet long by 84 feet wide, which replaces an older, smaller chamber. The construction also included a control tower with state-of-the-art systems and the potential to remote-control other facilities in the future. The new chamber expands the facility’s capacity to support commercial navigation throughout the region and the nation.

    (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District video by GIS Team)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2024
    Date Posted: 12.10.2024 09:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 946245
    VIRIN: 241210-O-TI382-9309
    Filename: DOD_110725443
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Navigation
    USACE
    Locks
    Charleroi
    Monongahela River
    John P. Murtha

