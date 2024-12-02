B-Roll: Drone footage of John P. Murtha Locks and Dam

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/946245" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Aerial B-Roll footage of the newly-finished lock chamber at the John P. Murtha Locks and Dam in Monessen, Pennsylvania. Before the renaming, the facility was commonly known as the Charleroi Locks and Dam and officially named the Monongahela River Locks and Dam 4. The lock required 20 years of construction for a modernized chamber measuring 720 feet long by 84 feet wide, which replaces an older, smaller chamber. The construction also included a control tower with state-of-the-art systems and the potential to remote-control other facilities in the future. The new chamber expands the facility’s capacity to support commercial navigation throughout the region and the nation.



(U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District video by GIS Team)