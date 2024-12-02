Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army NATO

    SEMBACH, GERMANY

    12.10.2024

    Video by Troy Darr 

    U.S. Army NATO

    U.S. Army NATO’s mission is to provide individual Soldier and family training, logistics, human resources, and administrative agent support at 82 locations in 22 countries to ensure ready and resilient Soldiers, develop leaders, maintain joint and multinational partnerships, and enhance an evolving alliance. Our Soldiers work directly for NATO's chain of command in rapidly deployable and multinational headquarters providing strategic warfighter support to enhance security cooperation. U.S. Army NATO includes about 725 U.S. Soldiers assigned to NATO billets and another 75 U.S. Soldiers assigned to the Military Personnel Exchange Program and as students at schools of other nations. These 800 Soldiers are supported by a cadre of some 275 national support element Soldiers who conduct mission essential training to achieve and maintain rapid deployment readiness, improve interoperability with allies and partners and protect U.S. personnel and interests. (Video by Troy Darr)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2024
    Date Posted: 12.10.2024 08:43
    Location: SEMBACH, DE

