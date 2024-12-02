Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wyvern Wonderland

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    06.12.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Jenna Bond 

    31st Fighter Wing

    The 31st Fighter Wing hosts Wyvern Wonderland, a holiday season event for families at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 6, 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jenna A. Bond)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2024
    Date Posted: 12.10.2024 07:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 946222
    VIRIN: 241206-F-MO337-1001
    Filename: DOD_110725227
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wyvern Wonderland, by SrA Jenna Bond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Holidays
    31st FW
    Wyverns

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download