U.S. Army Lt. Col. Robert Cuthie, commander of the 2nd Squadron, 104th Cavalry Regiment, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania National Guard, and Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Huxta share a holiday greeting from Grafenwoehr, Germany, December 2024. (Army National Guard video by Spc. Israel Fernandez)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2024 07:38
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|946220
|VIRIN:
|241210-Z-OH707-5469
|Filename:
|DOD_110725188
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Hometown:
|READING, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2024 holiday greeting from the 2-104 CAV, by PFC Israel Fernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
