U.S. Army Capt. Leanne Demboski with the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania National Guard shares a holiday message from Grafenwoehr, Germany, December 2024. (Army National Guard video by Spc. Israel Fernandez)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2024 07:36
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|946219
|VIRIN:
|241210-Z-OH707-3165
|Filename:
|DOD_110725169
|Length:
|00:00:17
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Hometown:
|CARLISLE, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Capt. Leanne Demboski / Holiday Season, by PFC Israel Fernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.