Bull Shark 25-1: Multinational Exercise Strengthens Regional Security and Collaboration | French Titles

Bull Shark 25-1, a semiannual exercise, took place on Nov. 26, 2024, and brought together U.S., Djiboutian, Spanish, Japanese, and French forces to enhance communication and interoperability among international partners. It simulated complex personnel recovery scenarios across land, sea, and air domains, testing coordination and operational readiness while strengthening regional security and stability. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Chauncey Reed)
|11.26.2024
Date Posted: 12.10.2024
|Package
