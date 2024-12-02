Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bull Shark 25-1: Multinational Exercise Strengthens Regional Security and Collaboration | French Titles

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DJIBOUTI

    11.26.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Chauncey Reed 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    Bull Shark 25-1, a semiannual exercise, took place on Nov. 26, 2024, and brought together U.S., Djiboutian, Spanish, Japanese, and French forces to enhance communication and interoperability among international partners. It simulated complex personnel recovery scenarios across land, sea, and air domains, testing coordination and operational readiness while strengthening regional security and stability. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Chauncey Reed)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.26.2024
    Date Posted: 12.10.2024 05:50
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 946215
    VIRIN: 241126-F-TR986-3883
    Filename: DOD_110725003
    Length: 00:02:16
    Location: DJ

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bull Shark 25-1: Multinational Exercise Strengthens Regional Security and Collaboration | French Titles, by MSgt Chauncey Reed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Africa
    AFRICOM
    CJTF-HOA
    strongertogether
    oneteam
    bullshark25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download