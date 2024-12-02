Bull Shark 25-1: Multinational Exercise Strengthens Regional Security and Collaboration | English Titles

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Bull Shark 25-1, a semiannual exercise, took place on Nov. 26, 2024, and brought together U.S., Djiboutian, Spanish, Japanese, and French forces to enhance communication and interoperability among international partners. It simulated complex personnel recovery scenarios across land, sea, and air domains, testing coordination and operational readiness while strengthening regional security and stability. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Chauncey Reed)