Solar Sentinel: Pioneering the First Solar Panel Project on Hardened Aircraft

The 52nd Civil Engineering Squadron showcases the innovative Solar Sentinel system at Spangdahlem Air Base, Sept. 6 to Dec. 3, 2024. This system utilizes solar panels to power hardened aircraft shelter doors, ensuring functionality during power outages and showcasing the future of sustainable energy solutions.The 52nd CES plans to expand this project to more HASs across Spangdahlem AB. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Sydney Franklin)
