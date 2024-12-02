Solar Sentinel: Pioneering the First Solar Panel Project on Hardened Aircraft

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 52nd Civil Engineering Squadron showcases the innovative Solar Sentinel system at Spangdahlem Air Base, Sept. 6 to Dec. 3, 2024. This system utilizes solar panels to power hardened aircraft shelter doors, ensuring functionality during power outages and showcasing the future of sustainable energy solutions.The 52nd CES plans to expand this project to more HASs across Spangdahlem AB. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Sydney Franklin)