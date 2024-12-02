Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PTU Brillante Music Club Holiday Performance

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PYEONGTAEK, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    12.03.2024

    Video by Pfc. Michelle Lessard-Terry 

    20th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers, KATUSAs, and families eat their afternoon meal during a musical performance by students from the PTU Brillante Music Club, Pyeongtaek University, at the Pittman Warrior Restaurant dining facility on Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, Dec. 03, 2024. The Department of Music at Pyeongtaek University, strives to strengthen performance capabilities through systematic music education and performance, and to cultivate musicians with international sensibility with practical knowledge combined with theory and a Christian spirit. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Michelle Lessard)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2024
    Date Posted: 12.10.2024 02:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 946200
    VIRIN: 241203-A-RV165-2001
    Filename: DOD_110724689
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PTU Brillante Music Club Holiday Performance, by PFC Michelle Lessard-Terry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Holiday

    Christmas

    Public Affairs

    Music

    USAG Camp Humphreys

    TAGS

    Holiday
    Christmas
    Music
    Band
    Camp Humphreys
    Pyeongtaek University

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download