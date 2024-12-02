PTU Brillante Music Club Holiday Performance

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





U.S. Army Soldiers, KATUSAs, and families eat their afternoon meal during a musical performance by students from the PTU Brillante Music Club, Pyeongtaek University, at the Pittman Warrior Restaurant dining facility on Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, Dec. 03, 2024. The Department of Music at Pyeongtaek University, strives to strengthen performance capabilities through systematic music education and performance, and to cultivate musicians with international sensibility with practical knowledge combined with theory and a Christian spirit. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Michelle Lessard)