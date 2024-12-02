Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Neutral Nations Supervisory Commission visits Kadena AB

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.18.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Air Force Col. Joshua Lundeby, deputy commander of the 18th Wing, and Swedish Amphibious Corps Maj. Gen. Lena Persson Herlitz, head of the Swedish delegation to the Neutral Nations Supervisory Commission, speak about the commission's recent visit to Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 18, 2024. Swiss and Swedish generals representing the NNSC visited the air base to increase understanding of the unique security environment in the Indo-Pacific region and to learn more about the support Okinawa bases provide to the Korean theater. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)

    Date Taken: 10.18.2024
    Date Posted: 12.10.2024 02:02
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP

    AFN
    American Forces Network
    Kadena Air Base
    Defense Media Activity
    USAF
    American Forces Network Pacific

