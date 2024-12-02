U.S. Air Force Col. Joshua Lundeby, deputy commander of the 18th Wing, and Swedish Amphibious Corps Maj. Gen. Lena Persson Herlitz, head of the Swedish delegation to the Neutral Nations Supervisory Commission, speak about the commission's recent visit to Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 18, 2024. Swiss and Swedish generals representing the NNSC visited the air base to increase understanding of the unique security environment in the Indo-Pacific region and to learn more about the support Okinawa bases provide to the Korean theater. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)
|Date Taken:
|10.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2024 02:02
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|946195
|VIRIN:
|241210-F-YO405-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110724624
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Neutral Nations Supervisory Commission visits Kadena AB, by SSgt Magen M. Reeves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.