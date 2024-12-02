Neutral Nations Supervisory Commission visits Kadena AB

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Col. Joshua Lundeby, deputy commander of the 18th Wing, and Swedish Amphibious Corps Maj. Gen. Lena Persson Herlitz, head of the Swedish delegation to the Neutral Nations Supervisory Commission, speak about the commission's recent visit to Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 18, 2024. Swiss and Swedish generals representing the NNSC visited the air base to increase understanding of the unique security environment in the Indo-Pacific region and to learn more about the support Okinawa bases provide to the Korean theater. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)