Trilateral Effort Leads to Unique Logo Design for Large-Scale Japan Exercise

Yama Sakura 87, an annual trilateral exercise, is currently happening at various locations in Japan. During the exercise, service members from the U.S. Army, the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and the Australian army work together to enhance interoperability and strengthen their capabilities among allied forces.
Months before YS87 kicked off, a joint group was formed to create the logo for this year’s exercise. Here is a behind-the-scenes look at the team that worked together to design it!
Additional footage provided by 24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element team and Headquarters 1st Australian Division team.
#YamaSakura87 #TrilateralRelationship #USArmy #JGSDF #AustralianArmy #MakeADifference #BeAllYouCanBe
