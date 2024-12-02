Trilateral Effort Leads to Unique Logo Design for Large-Scale Japan Exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/946194" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Yama Sakura 87, an annual trilateral exercise, is currently happening at various locations in Japan. During the exercise, service members from the U.S. Army, the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and the Australian army work together to enhance interoperability and strengthen their capabilities among allied forces.



Months before YS87 kicked off, a joint group was formed to create the logo for this year’s exercise. Here is a behind-the-scenes look at the team that worked together to design it!



Additional footage provided by 24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element team and Headquarters 1st Australian Division team.



#YamaSakura87 #TrilateralRelationship #USArmy #JGSDF #AustralianArmy #MakeADifference #BeAllYouCanBe