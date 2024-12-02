Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Trilateral Effort Leads to Unique Logo Design for Large-Scale Japan Exercise

    ASAKA, SAITAMA, JAPAN

    12.09.2024

    Video by Ayako Watsuji 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Yama Sakura 87, an annual trilateral exercise, is currently happening at various locations in Japan. During the exercise, service members from the U.S. Army, the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and the Australian army work together to enhance interoperability and strengthen their capabilities among allied forces.

    Months before YS87 kicked off, a joint group was formed to create the logo for this year’s exercise. Here is a behind-the-scenes look at the team that worked together to design it!

    Additional footage provided by 24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element team and Headquarters 1st Australian Division team.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2024
    Date Posted: 12.09.2024 23:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 946194
    VIRIN: 241210-A-AB123-1001
    Filename: DOD_110724609
    Length: 00:04:12
    Location: ASAKA, SAITAMA, JP

    TAGS

    Camp Zama
    Australian 1st Division
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    U.S. Army Japan
    Japan Ground Self Defense Force (JGSDF)
    Yama Sakura 87

