    2024 Holiday Train travels through Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2024

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                                                                               

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    The 2024 Canadian Pacific Holiday Train went through Fort McCoy, Wis., on Dec. 9, 2024, on its way from Tomah to Sparta, Wis. The 2024 Holiday Train is touring Canada and the U.S. from Nov. 21 through Dec. 20, raising money, food and awareness to support food banks across their network. Professional musicians play free concerts from the brightly decorated train's stage. Canadian Pacific donates to the local food bank at each stop and encourages all attendees to make a monetary or heart-healthy food donation. Since its inaugural journey in 1999, the CPKC Holiday Train has raised more than $24.3 million and collected approximately 5.3 million pounds of food for community food banks in Canada and the U.S., according to the railway. (Video by Scott Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2024
    Date Posted: 12.09.2024 22:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 946190
    VIRIN: 241209-A-OK556-9054
    Filename: DOD_110724545
    Length: 00:00:18
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 Holiday Train travels through Fort McCoy, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

