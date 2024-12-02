2024 Holiday Train travels through Fort McCoy

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 2024 Canadian Pacific Holiday Train went through Fort McCoy, Wis., on Dec. 9, 2024, on its way from Tomah to Sparta, Wis. The 2024 Holiday Train is touring Canada and the U.S. from Nov. 21 through Dec. 20, raising money, food and awareness to support food banks across their network. Professional musicians play free concerts from the brightly decorated train's stage. Canadian Pacific donates to the local food bank at each stop and encourages all attendees to make a monetary or heart-healthy food donation. Since its inaugural journey in 1999, the CPKC Holiday Train has raised more than $24.3 million and collected approximately 5.3 million pounds of food for community food banks in Canada and the U.S., according to the railway. (Video by Scott Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)