Faces of Yama Sakura 87

Australian Defence Force Capt. Rachel Kloprogge, an operations officer, currently assigned to 1st Australian Division, supports Yama Sakura 87 at Camp Asaka, Dec. 8, 2024. Yama Sakura 87 includes participants from Japan, Australia, and the United States. This is the second year these three nations have conducted the exercise collectively. Exercises like Yama Sakura 87 strengthen our relationships and increase interoperability with Allies and partners through shared experiences and tough, realistic training.
This graphic was created using Adobe Illustrator and Photoshop. All images used with approved creative licensing. Social media series for Yama Sakura 87. 2/20 (U.S. Army graphic by Spc. Jerron Bruce)
