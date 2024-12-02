Faces of Yama Sakura 87

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Australian Defence Force Lt. Lena Bradbury, a military police protection planner, currently assigned to the 1st Military Police Battalion, supports Yama Sakura 87 at Camp Asaka, Japan, Dec. 7, 2024. Yama Sakura 87 includes participants from Japan, Australia, and the United States. This is the second year these three nations have conducted the exercise collectively. Exercises like Yama Sakura 87 strengthen our relationships and increase interoperability with Allies and partners through shared experiences and tough, realistic training.



This graphic was created using Adobe Illustrator and Photoshop. All images used with approved creative licensing. Social media series for Yama Sakura 87. 4/20 (U.S. Army graphic by Spc. Jerron Bruce)