    Faces of Yama Sakura 87

    CAMP ZAMA, JAPAN

    12.09.2024

    Video by Spc. Jerron Bruce 

    24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Japan Ground Self-Defense Force 2nd Sgt. Emi Watanabe supports Yama Sakura 87 at Camp Asaka, Japan, Dec. 6, 2024. As a part of Operation Pathways, Yama Sakura 87 is the largest and most complex forward U.S.-Japan-Australia command post exercise.

    This graphic was created using Adobe Illustrator and Photoshop. All images used with approved creative licensing. Social media series for Yama Sakura 87. 1/20 (U.S. Army graphic by Spc. Jerron Bruce)

    Date Taken: 12.09.2024
    Date Posted: 12.10.2024 02:41
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 946163
    VIRIN: 241210-A-HP253-7815
    Filename: DOD_110724396
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: CAMP ZAMA, JP

    This work, Faces of Yama Sakura 87, by SPC Jerron Bruce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    Japan Ground Self Defense Force (JGSDF)
    YamaSakura

