Japan Ground Self-Defense Force 2nd Sgt. Emi Watanabe supports Yama Sakura 87 at Camp Asaka, Japan, Dec. 6, 2024. As a part of Operation Pathways, Yama Sakura 87 is the largest and most complex forward U.S.-Japan-Australia command post exercise.
This graphic was created using Adobe Illustrator and Photoshop. All images used with approved creative licensing. Social media series for Yama Sakura 87. 1/20 (U.S. Army graphic by Spc. Jerron Bruce)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2024 02:41
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|946163
|VIRIN:
|241210-A-HP253-7815
|Filename:
|DOD_110724396
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|CAMP ZAMA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Faces of Yama Sakura 87, by SPC Jerron Bruce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.