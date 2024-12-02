Faces of Yama Sakura 87

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Japan Ground Self-Defense Force 2nd Sgt. Emi Watanabe supports Yama Sakura 87 at Camp Asaka, Japan, Dec. 6, 2024. As a part of Operation Pathways, Yama Sakura 87 is the largest and most complex forward U.S.-Japan-Australia command post exercise.



This graphic was created using Adobe Illustrator and Photoshop. All images used with approved creative licensing. Social media series for Yama Sakura 87. 1/20 (U.S. Army graphic by Spc. Jerron Bruce)