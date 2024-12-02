Monica Montgomery shares U.S. Army goals, Future Soldier Prep Course

Monica Montgomery, Future Soldier Preparatory Course graduate, shares her goals in an interview after, completing the academic track of FSPC and scoring well on the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery, and selecting the military occupational specialty 14E, Patriot Fire Control Enhanced Operator/Maintainer, at Fort Jackson, Carolina Carolina. The Las Vegas, Nevada native scored so well she landed a bonus and an assignment at Fort Bliss, Texas contingent on successful graduation from Basic Combat Training and Advanced Individual Training.
