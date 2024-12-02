Monica Montgomery shares U.S. Army goals, Future Soldier Prep Course

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/946160" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Monica Montgomery, Future Soldier Preparatory Course graduate, shares her goals in an interview after, completing the academic track of FSPC and scoring well on the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery, and selecting the military occupational specialty 14E, Patriot Fire Control Enhanced Operator/Maintainer, at Fort Jackson, Carolina Carolina. The Las Vegas, Nevada native scored so well she landed a bonus and an assignment at Fort Bliss, Texas contingent on successful graduation from Basic Combat Training and Advanced Individual Training.