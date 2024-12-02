Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Monica Montgomery shares U.S. Army goals, Future Soldier Prep Course

    FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Raquel Birk 

    5th Armored Brigade

    Monica Montgomery, Future Soldier Preparatory Course graduate, shares her goals in an interview after, completing the academic track of FSPC and scoring well on the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery, and selecting the military occupational specialty 14E, Patriot Fire Control Enhanced Operator/Maintainer, at Fort Jackson, Carolina Carolina. The Las Vegas, Nevada native scored so well she landed a bonus and an assignment at Fort Bliss, Texas contingent on successful graduation from Basic Combat Training and Advanced Individual Training.

    Date Taken: 12.09.2024
    Date Posted: 12.09.2024 19:15
    Category: Interviews
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Monica Montgomery shares U.S. Army goals, Future Soldier Prep Course, by SSG Raquel Birk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Jackson
    Air Defense Artillery
    South Carolina
    FSPC
    Future Soldier Preparatory Course

