    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Yuma Proving Ground says, "Go Army! Beat Navy!"

    YUMA PROVING GROUND, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2024

    Video by Eugene Garcia 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground's workforce includes veterans of all branches of the United States Military. On December 14, 2024, however, everyone at YPG is a Black Knight. Go Army! Beat Navy!

    Date Taken: 12.09.2024
    Date Posted: 12.09.2024 17:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 946153
    VIRIN: 241209-A-IK096-8054
    Filename: DOD_110724048
    Length: 00:06:23
    Location: YUMA PROVING GROUND, ARIZONA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Army-Navy game
    Yuma Proving Ground
    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

