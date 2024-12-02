Arctic Thunder Open House Man On the Street

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airman First Class Raina Dale performs a man on the street style interview during the Arctic Thunder Open House biennial event hosted by Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 26, 2014. The event features more than 40 Air Force, Army and civilian aerial acts, July 25-27, and has an expected crowd of more than 200,000 people. It is the largest two-day event in the state and one of the premier aerial demonstrations in the world. The 2014 Arctic Thunder Open House is a proud part of the Anchorage Centennial Celebration. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Raina Dale)