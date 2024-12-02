Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation "Clean Sweep"

    JBER, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2024

    Video by Airman Raina Dale 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    U.S. Air Force Airmen remove debris during Operation “Clean Sweep” on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 6, 2024. Operation “Clean Sweep” is a JBER initiative to recover the base from debris and trash after a long winter. The operation ran in conjunction with Anchorage’s 55th city-wide cleanup campaign. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Raina Dale)

    Date Taken: 12.09.2024
    Date Posted: 12.09.2024 17:55
    Location: JBER, ALASKA, US

    Alaska
    Operation Clean Sweep
    JBER

