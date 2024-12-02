U.S. Air Force Airmen remove debris during Operation “Clean Sweep” on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 6, 2024. Operation “Clean Sweep” is a JBER initiative to recover the base from debris and trash after a long winter. The operation ran in conjunction with Anchorage’s 55th city-wide cleanup campaign. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Raina Dale)
