    Logistics squadron implements cutting-edge fuels training

    JBER, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2024

    Video by Airman Raina Dale 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    The petroleum, oil and lubricants team from the 673d Logistics Readiness Squadron partnered with a local digital media company; the POL school at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas; and POL personnel at Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico, to develop the JBER Fuels Trainer, a virtual-reality program that bridges a training gap for the fuels career field.

    According to U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jordan Laughlin, fuels distribution section chief, the program's goal is to digitize the entire career field into a singular digital training environment that allows any warfighter to train in a risk-free environment. (U.S. Air Force video Airman Raina Dale)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2024
    Date Posted: 12.09.2024 17:55
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 946148
    VIRIN: 240124-F-LX394-1001
    Filename: DOD_110723922
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: JBER, ALASKA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Logistics squadron implements cutting-edge fuels training, by Amn Raina Dale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

