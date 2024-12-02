Logistics squadron implements cutting-edge fuels training

The petroleum, oil and lubricants team from the 673d Logistics Readiness Squadron partnered with a local digital media company; the POL school at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas; and POL personnel at Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico, to develop the JBER Fuels Trainer, a virtual-reality program that bridges a training gap for the fuels career field.
According to U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jordan Laughlin, fuels distribution section chief, the program's goal is to digitize the entire career field into a singular digital training environment that allows any warfighter to train in a risk-free environment. (U.S. Air Force video Airman Raina Dale)
