AGILE WARBIRD B-52 Animation

An animation created to illustrate the deployment of U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortresses in support of AGILE WARBIRD, Aug. 16, 2024. AGILE WARBIRD was a readiness exercise designed to validate the Agile Combat Employment concept, and demonstrate the 5th Bomb Wing's ability to project and generate sustained airpower while deployed to forward operating bases. (U.S. Air Force animation by Senior Airman Kyle Wilson)