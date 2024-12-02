Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AGILE WARBIRD B-52 Animation

    MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Kyle Wilson 

    Minot Air Force Base

    An animation created to illustrate the deployment of U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortresses in support of AGILE WARBIRD, Aug. 16, 2024. AGILE WARBIRD was a readiness exercise designed to validate the Agile Combat Employment concept, and demonstrate the 5th Bomb Wing's ability to project and generate sustained airpower while deployed to forward operating bases. (U.S. Air Force animation by Senior Airman Kyle Wilson)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2024
    Date Posted: 12.09.2024 15:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 946135
    VIRIN: 240816-F-VB725-1001
    Filename: DOD_110723686
    Length: 00:00:07
    Location: MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH DAKOTA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, AGILE WARBIRD B-52 Animation, by SrA Kyle Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Minot Air Force Base, AGILE WARBIRD, Animation, B-52H Stratofortress, Deployment

