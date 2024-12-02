Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Excellence in Competition - Pistol Match

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2024

    Video by Spc. Anjelica Asejo 

    10th Mountain Division

    Soldiers assigned to the 10th Mountain Division (LI) compete in the Excellence in Competition at the Staff Sgt. Michael H. Ollis Weapon Training Facility, Fort Drum, New York, Dec. 4, 2024. The 10th Mountain Division (LI) executes individual tryouts to select and train proficient teams to compete and win at Army-level competitions and the Excellence in Competition provides Soldiers with an opportunity to compete for and represent the division by demonstrating tactical proficiencies. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Anjelica Asejo)

    Date Taken: 12.04.2024
    Date Posted: 12.09.2024 15:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 946132
    VIRIN: 241204-A-HB317-1009
    Filename: DOD_110723617
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

