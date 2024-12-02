Excellence in Competition - Pistol Match

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers assigned to the 10th Mountain Division (LI) compete in the Excellence in Competition at the Staff Sgt. Michael H. Ollis Weapon Training Facility, Fort Drum, New York, Dec. 4, 2024. The 10th Mountain Division (LI) executes individual tryouts to select and train proficient teams to compete and win at Army-level competitions and the Excellence in Competition provides Soldiers with an opportunity to compete for and represent the division by demonstrating tactical proficiencies. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Anjelica Asejo)