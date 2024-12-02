MOTSU Says Go Army Beat Navy! 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This year's version is led by United States Military Academy Class of 1979 Mr. Steve Kerr surrounded by his friends, colleagues and leaders from the 596th Transportation Brigade at the Military Ocean Terminal Sunny Point ( MOTSU) in Southport, NC. MOTSU has been providing ammunition to the warfighter since 1955.

#ARMYNAVY2024