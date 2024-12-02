Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Petty Officer Discusses Legacy and Significance of Coney Island Lighthouse

    NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sydney Phoenix 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1 PADET New York

    Coast Guard Petty Officer Benjamin Mooney, an electrician’s mate with Aids to Navigation Team (ANT) New York and the primary lighthouse technician for the greater Tri-State area, speaks on the legacy equipment and significance of the historic Coney Island Lighthouse. He also discusses its importance to the Port of New York, the second-largest port in the United States, during a visit on Nov. 18, 2024. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sydney Phoenix)

    Date Taken: 11.18.2024
    Date Posted: 12.09.2024 12:50
    Location: NEW YORK, US

    TAGS

    USCG
    New York
    Aids to Navigation Team
    Lighthouse Keeper
    ANT New York

