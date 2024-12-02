Coast Guard Petty Officer Discusses Legacy and Significance of Coney Island Lighthouse

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Coast Guard Petty Officer Benjamin Mooney, an electrician’s mate with Aids to Navigation Team (ANT) New York and the primary lighthouse technician for the greater Tri-State area, speaks on the legacy equipment and significance of the historic Coney Island Lighthouse. He also discusses its importance to the Port of New York, the second-largest port in the United States, during a visit on Nov. 18, 2024. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sydney Phoenix)