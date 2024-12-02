Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    "Blind Date" Army Navy Spot

    UNITED STATES

    12.09.2024

    Video by Austin Rooney                              

    Navy Production Division - Defense Media Activity

    This is a parody dating show spot produced for the 2024 Army Navy game, featuring Tim Godbee, a U.S. Navy veteran who was featured on the Netflix reality show Love is Blind. (U.S. Navy video by Austin Rooney/released)

    Date Taken: 12.09.2024
    Date Posted: 12.09.2024 12:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 946119
    VIRIN: 241209-N-RT381-1001
    Filename: DOD_110723206
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, "Blind Date" Army Navy Spot, by Austin Rooney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    football
    army navy game
    navy
    Parody
    love is blind
    dating show

