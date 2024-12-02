Trees for Troops 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/946118" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

MCCS Barstow organized the annual Trees for Troops event at MCLB Barstow Base Housing Community Center aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California, December 6. Military and civilian personnel, together with their families and friends, participated in the celebrations by making Christmas cookies, crafting decorations, selecting Christmas trees, visiting Santa, and enjoying a special performance by the children from the School Aged Care program. Community supporters, including the High Desert Marines and Bob Hope USO, were in attendance, distributing toys and gifts to children of various age groups.