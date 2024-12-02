MCCS Barstow organized the annual Trees for Troops event at MCLB Barstow Base Housing Community Center aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California, December 6. Military and civilian personnel, together with their families and friends, participated in the celebrations by making Christmas cookies, crafting decorations, selecting Christmas trees, visiting Santa, and enjoying a special performance by the children from the School Aged Care program. Community supporters, including the High Desert Marines and Bob Hope USO, were in attendance, distributing toys and gifts to children of various age groups.
Trees for Troops 2024, by Kristyn Galvan
