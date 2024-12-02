Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Trees for Troops 2024

    BARSTOW, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2024

    Video by Kristyn Galvan 

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow

    MCCS Barstow organized the annual Trees for Troops event at MCLB Barstow Base Housing Community Center aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California, December 6. Military and civilian personnel, together with their families and friends, participated in the celebrations by making Christmas cookies, crafting decorations, selecting Christmas trees, visiting Santa, and enjoying a special performance by the children from the School Aged Care program. Community supporters, including the High Desert Marines and Bob Hope USO, were in attendance, distributing toys and gifts to children of various age groups.

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Date Posted: 12.09.2024 12:13
    Location: BARSTOW, CALIFORNIA, US

    #usmc #mclbbarstow #Christmas #treesfortroops

