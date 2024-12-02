Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sgt. Larson Reflects on Service, Legacy, and Family

    POLAND

    09.24.2024

    Video by Capt. Leara Shumate 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    Sgt. Jordan Larson, a 14E Patriot Fire Control Enhanced Operator, shares his journey in the U.S. Army and how it connects to his family's military legacy during an interview conducted by Col. Hailey Bairu and Command Sgt. Maj. Charles Robinson. In an emotional conversation, Sgt. Larson speaks with his father, Aaron Larson, a retired Army veteran with 17.5 years of service, about the sacrifices and shared understanding forged through their experiences. Highlighting the impact of service on family bonds, the video captures a powerful message about duty, resilience, and the pride of carrying forward a generational legacy. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Leara Shumate)

    Date Taken: 09.24.2024
    Date Posted: 12.09.2024 11:00
    Category: Interviews
    VIRIN: 240924-A-SV042-9997
    Length: 00:04:53
    Location: PL

    EUCOM
    usarmy
    stronger families
    Stronger Together (USAREUR)

