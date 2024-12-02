Sgt. Larson Reflects on Service, Legacy, and Family

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Sgt. Jordan Larson, a 14E Patriot Fire Control Enhanced Operator, shares his journey in the U.S. Army and how it connects to his family's military legacy during an interview conducted by Col. Hailey Bairu and Command Sgt. Maj. Charles Robinson. In an emotional conversation, Sgt. Larson speaks with his father, Aaron Larson, a retired Army veteran with 17.5 years of service, about the sacrifices and shared understanding forged through their experiences. Highlighting the impact of service on family bonds, the video captures a powerful message about duty, resilience, and the pride of carrying forward a generational legacy. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Leara Shumate)