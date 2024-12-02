1st Lt. Buzo Shares His Journey in the U.S. Army

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



1st Lt. Adian Buzo, an air defense artillery officer, reflects on his decision to serve, his accomplishments, and the challenges of being away from home while deployed to Southeast Poland. Joined by the 52d Air Defense Artillery Brigade leadership, Col. Hailey Bairu and Command Sgt. Maj. Charles Robinson, Buzo discusses the opportunities the Army has provided him, from professional growth to cross-cultural experiences. Despite the challenges, his commitment to service and connection with his family remain strong, offering inspiration to others considering joining the Army. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Leara Shumate)