    1st Lt. Buzo Shares His Journey in the U.S. Army

    POLAND

    09.25.2024

    Video by Capt. Leara Shumate 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    1st Lt. Adian Buzo, an air defense artillery officer, reflects on his decision to serve, his accomplishments, and the challenges of being away from home while deployed to Southeast Poland. Joined by the 52d Air Defense Artillery Brigade leadership, Col. Hailey Bairu and Command Sgt. Maj. Charles Robinson, Buzo discusses the opportunities the Army has provided him, from professional growth to cross-cultural experiences. Despite the challenges, his commitment to service and connection with his family remain strong, offering inspiration to others considering joining the Army. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Leara Shumate)

    This work, 1st Lt. Buzo Shares His Journey in the U.S. Army, by CPT Leara Shumate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    EUCOM
    ROTC
    VCORPS
    Recruiment
    Stronger Together

