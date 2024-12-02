Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JB MDL – JB MDL – 2BN 25 USMC – Fort Dix MFP6 Mortar Live Fire – 6 Dec 2024

    FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2024

    Video by Daniel Amburg 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    On the Fort Dix Range Complex these Marines are from the 2BN 25 USMC. This Reserve Marine is an infantry battalion Headquartered in Brooklyn, NY and has units located throughout the Mid-Atlantic States. They were conducting a Mortar Live Fire training firing in 3 groups on MFP6 with targeting on the impact area off of Range 59c. (Images provided by the Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Dan Amburg)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Date Posted: 12.09.2024 10:35
    Location: FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JB MDL – JB MDL – 2BN 25 USMC – Fort Dix MFP6 Mortar Live Fire – 6 Dec 2024, by Daniel Amburg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JB MDL Fort Dix Ranges Marines

