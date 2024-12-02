JB MDL – 2BN 25 USMC – Range 59c Anti Armor Training – 6 Dec 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On a cold day here on the Fort Dix Range Complex on Range 59c these Marines are from the 2BN 25 USMC. This Reserve Marine Unit is an infantry battalion Headquartered in Brooklyn, NY and has units located throughout the Mid-Atlantic States. They were conducting Anti Armor Training using heavy weapons, MK-19 / 40 mil. (Video provided by the Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Dan Amburg)