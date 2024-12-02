Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    First Lady Jill Biden visits Naval Air Station Sigonella

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SIGONELLA, ITALY

    12.04.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eloise Johnson 

    AFN Sigonella

    NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Sicily (Dec. 4, 2024) - First Lady Jill Biden visits Naval Air Station Sigonella and meets service members, personnel and their families during a visit to Sicily, Dec. 4, 2024 as part of her Joining Forces initiative to support military families. Biden’s final solo foreign trip as first lady will also take her to the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Paris; highlight U.S. partnerships; and focus on support for military families, education, and research into cancer and women’s health. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eloise Johnson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2024
    Date Posted: 12.09.2024 11:13
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 946100
    VIRIN: 241204-N-XK047-1001
    Filename: DOD_110722849
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SIGONELLA, IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First Lady Jill Biden visits Naval Air Station Sigonella, by PO2 Eloise Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    service members
    Dr. Jill Biden
    NAS Sigonella
    FLOTUS
    Joining Forces

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download