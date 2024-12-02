NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Sicily (Dec. 4, 2024) - First Lady Jill Biden visits Naval Air Station Sigonella and meets service members, personnel and their families during a visit to Sicily, Dec. 4, 2024 as part of her Joining Forces initiative to support military families. Biden’s final solo foreign trip as first lady will also take her to the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Paris; highlight U.S. partnerships; and focus on support for military families, education, and research into cancer and women’s health. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eloise Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2024 11:13
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|946100
|VIRIN:
|241204-N-XK047-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110722849
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SIGONELLA, IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, First Lady Jill Biden visits Naval Air Station Sigonella, by PO2 Eloise Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.