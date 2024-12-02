video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Sicily (Dec. 4, 2024) - First Lady Jill Biden visits Naval Air Station Sigonella and meets service members, personnel and their families during a visit to Sicily, Dec. 4, 2024 as part of her Joining Forces initiative to support military families. Biden’s final solo foreign trip as first lady will also take her to the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Paris; highlight U.S. partnerships; and focus on support for military families, education, and research into cancer and women’s health. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eloise Johnson)