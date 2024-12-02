Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Big Ideas Challenge

    SUFFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    11.29.2024

    Video by Robert Fluegel 

    Naval Information Forces

    The inaugural U.S. Navy IW Big Ideas Challenge is your chance to make a lasting impact on our mission. Whether it’s about advancing tech, optimizing operations, or revolutionizing training, your ideas can shape the future of Navy IW.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.29.2024
    Date Posted: 12.09.2024 09:54
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 946095
    VIRIN: 241129-D-FB292-2290
    Filename: DOD_110722841
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SUFFOLK, VIRGINIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Big Ideas Challenge, by Robert Fluegel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy IW Announces Inaugural Big Ideas Challenge

    TAGS

    Information Warfare
    Naval Information Forces
    NAVIFOR
    Vice Adm. Vernazza

