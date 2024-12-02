The inaugural U.S. Navy IW Big Ideas Challenge is your chance to make a lasting impact on our mission. Whether it’s about advancing tech, optimizing operations, or revolutionizing training, your ideas can shape the future of Navy IW.
|Date Taken:
|11.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2024 09:54
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|946095
|VIRIN:
|241129-D-FB292-2290
|Filename:
|DOD_110722841
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SUFFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Big Ideas Challenge, by Robert Fluegel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Navy IW Announces Inaugural Big Ideas Challenge
No keywords found.