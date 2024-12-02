Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CLB-8 Utilizes TRV-150 for Bold Quest 24

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2024

    Video by Sgt. Mary Torres 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 8, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, utilize a Tactical Resupply Vehicle 150 unmanned aircraft system to transport medical supplies during Bold Quest, on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Oct. 30, 2024. Bold Quest 24 is a joint staff sponsored, multi-national venue designed to enhance and develop interoperability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Mary Torres)

    Date Taken: 10.30.2024
    Date Posted: 12.09.2024 09:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 946087
    VIRIN: 241030-M-HP122-1001
    Filename: DOD_110722788
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    2nd MLG
    CLB-8
    Bold Quest '24
    BoldQuest24
    BQ24

