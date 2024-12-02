CLB-8 Utilizes TRV-150 for Bold Quest 24

U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 8, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, utilize a Tactical Resupply Vehicle 150 unmanned aircraft system to transport medical supplies during Bold Quest, on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Oct. 30, 2024. Bold Quest 24 is a joint staff sponsored, multi-national venue designed to enhance and develop interoperability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Mary Torres)
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2024 09:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|946087
|VIRIN:
|241030-M-HP122-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110722788
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
