    650th Military Intelligence Group, Headquarters and Headquarters Company Change of Command

    MONS, HAINAUT (WAL), BELGIUM

    10.22.2024

    Video by Pascal Demeuldre 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Change of Command ceremony of 650th Military Intelligence Group, Headquarters and Headquarters Company at Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE), Mons, Belgium, oct. 22, 2024. Capt. Zachary Scott Grunwald (outgoing commander), Capt. Bryan Adams (incoming Commander) and Col. Angela E. Reber (Presiding Commander) (U.S. Army photo by Pascal Demeuldre)

    Date Taken: 10.22.2024
    Date Posted: 12.09.2024 04:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 946061
    VIRIN: 241022-A-RX599-2002
    Filename: DOD_110722577
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: MONS, HAINAUT (WAL), BE

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 650th Military Intelligence Group, Headquarters and Headquarters Company Change of Command, by Pascal Demeuldre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    StrongEurope

