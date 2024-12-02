Change of Command ceremony of 650th Military Intelligence Group, Headquarters and Headquarters Company at Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE), Mons, Belgium, oct. 22, 2024. Capt. Zachary Scott Grunwald (outgoing commander), Capt. Bryan Adams (incoming Commander) and Col. Angela E. Reber (Presiding Commander) (U.S. Army photo by Pascal Demeuldre)
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2024 04:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|946061
|VIRIN:
|241022-A-RX599-2002
|Filename:
|DOD_110722577
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|MONS, HAINAUT (WAL), BE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 650th Military Intelligence Group, Headquarters and Headquarters Company Change of Command, by Pascal Demeuldre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
