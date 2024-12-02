USAEUR-AF ARMY NAVY GAME 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/946060" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF) Army-Navy Game Commercial, Dec. 09, 2024. As the Army Service Component Command responsible for Europe and Africa, USAREUR-AF enables theater operations, strengthens interoperability with Allies and partners, and ensures the readiness and integration of assigned and allocated forces. It competes across the competition continuum, deters aggression, and, if necessary, conducts multi-domain, large-scale combat operations to defend sovereignty, secure U.S. interests, and restore stability alongside Allies and partners.