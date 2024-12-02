Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAEUR-AF ARMY NAVY GAME 2024

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    12.08.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF) Army-Navy Game Commercial, Dec. 09, 2024. As the Army Service Component Command responsible for Europe and Africa, USAREUR-AF enables theater operations, strengthens interoperability with Allies and partners, and ensures the readiness and integration of assigned and allocated forces. It competes across the competition continuum, deters aggression, and, if necessary, conducts multi-domain, large-scale combat operations to defend sovereignty, secure U.S. interests, and restore stability alongside Allies and partners.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2024
    Date Posted: 12.09.2024 03:54
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 946060
    VIRIN: 241209-A-A4479-1001
    Filename: DOD_110722576
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAEUR-AF ARMY NAVY GAME 2024, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    football
    GoArmy
    USAEUR-AF
    ARMYNAVY2024

