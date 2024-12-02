Zama Pulse Nov.-Dec. 2024 edition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Here is the latest episode of the "Zama Pulse," the show with news highlights, community updates and features on Japanese culture!

This month's news headlines include:

- Tree Lighting Ceremony

- Thanksgiving Luncheon

- ‘Bring your children to work’ Day

- Class Pet Election

- Installation Tour for SNS Followers

- Operation Shining Star

- ‘Keen Sword’ Exercise

- ‘Samurai Shield’ Exercise

- Trunk-or-Treat

***Keep an eye out for new episodes in the future. We hope you enjoy the show!