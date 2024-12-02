Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Zama Pulse Nov.-Dec. 2024 edition

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    12.09.2024

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Here is the latest episode of the "Zama Pulse," the show with news highlights, community updates and features on Japanese culture!
    This month's news headlines include:
    - Tree Lighting Ceremony
    - Thanksgiving Luncheon
    - ‘Bring your children to work’ Day
    - Class Pet Election
    - Installation Tour for SNS Followers
    - Operation Shining Star
    - ‘Keen Sword’ Exercise
    - ‘Samurai Shield’ Exercise
    - Trunk-or-Treat
    ***Keep an eye out for new episodes in the future. We hope you enjoy the show!

    Date Taken: 12.09.2024
    Date Posted: 12.09.2024 02:04
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

    This work, Zama Pulse Nov.-Dec. 2024 edition, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Camp Zama
    AMC
    U.S. Army
    USAG Japan
    Zama Pulse

