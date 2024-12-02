Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Zama Intersection near Gate 2

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    12.09.2024

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    As a reminder to our community, here is a short PSA outlining the right-of-way guidance when entering and exiting Camp Zama's Gate 2, located on the south end of the installation.

    Japanese Subtitles version

    Date Taken: 12.09.2024
    Date Posted: 12.09.2024 01:38
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 946053
    VIRIN: 241209-A-MS361-4694
    Filename: DOD_110722445
    Length: 00:02:13
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

    Camp Zama
    AMC
    U.S. Army
    USARJ
    USAG Japan
    Intersection Gate 2

