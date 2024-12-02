Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Go Army, Beat Navy 2024 (353d CACOM)

    12.07.2024

    Video by Lt. Col. Brett Walker 

    353d Civil Affairs Command

    The 353rd Civil Affairs Command (353d CACOM) is comprised of the world's leading experts in military governance. Assigned to the 353d CACOM is the 2nd Psychological Operations Group (2d POG), which is the world's leading military formation in psychological and influence operations.

    In this video, the 353d CACOM and 2d POG wish the Army football team good luck against Navy.

    Date Taken: 12.07.2024
    Date Posted: 12.08.2024 22:59
    Category: Commercials
