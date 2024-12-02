Capt. Grady Pennell, an Army chaplain, currently assigned to I Corps, U.S. Army Pacific Command, gives a seasonal holiday greeting while supporting Yama Sakura 87 at Camp Asaka, Japan, Dec. 9, 2024. This year, service members were given the opportunity to send out long-distance holiday greetings to their family and loved ones. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Michael Graf)
Date Taken:
|12.09.2024
Date Posted:
|12.08.2024 22:13
Category:
|Greetings
Video ID:
|946042
VIRIN:
|241209-A-VF492-9693
Filename:
|DOD_110722266
Length:
|00:00:11
Location:
|CAMP ZAMA, JP
Hometown:
|YELM, WASHINGTON, US
Downloads:
|0
High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Capt. Grady Pennell - Holiday Greeting, by SPC Michael Graf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
