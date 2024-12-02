Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Col. J.P. Smith - Holiday Greeting

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP ZAMA, JAPAN

    12.09.2024

    Video by Spc. Michael Graf 

    24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Col. J.P. Smith, an Army chaplain, currently assigned to I Corps, U.S. Army Pacific Command, gives a seasonal holiday greeting while supporting Yama Sakura 87 at Camp Asaka, Japan, Dec. 9, 2024. This year, service members were given the opportunity to send out long-distance holiday greetings to their family and loved ones. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Michael Graf)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2024
    Date Posted: 12.08.2024 22:13
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 946041
    VIRIN: 241209-A-VF492-2128
    Filename: DOD_110722265
    Length: 00:00:13
    Location: CAMP ZAMA, JP
    Hometown: SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col. J.P. Smith - Holiday Greeting, by SPC Michael Graf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Seattle
    holiday season
    Joint Base Lewis-McChord
    Chaplain
    YamaSakura

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download