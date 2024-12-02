Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BLT 2/4 Conducts Raid Exercise

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.06.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Trevor BishopWilliams 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 2/4, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, load onto an CH-53E Super Stallion assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 262 (Rein.) during a helicopter raid exercise on LZ Falcon, Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 6, 2024. The raid simulated employing Marines to rapidly capture and control objectives essential to operations. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force, ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Trevor BishopWilliams)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Date Posted: 12.08.2024 21:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 946031
    VIRIN: 241206-M-QJ950-1001
    Filename: DOD_110722107
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    CH-53E
    Camp Hansen
    Helo Raid
    LZ Falcon
    INDOPACIFIC
    VMM-262

